A U.S.-Chinese research team has discovered that carbonyl groups in caffeine can increase the efficiency of perovskite solar cells from 17% to 20%. The peculiar molecular structure of caffeine is said to be a good match for the precursors of perovskite material compounds.Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and Chinese module manufacturer Solargiga claim they have improved the thermal stability of perovskite solar cells and their efficiency from 17% to 20% by applying caffeine on the perovskite layer. The researchers said that caffeine is an alkaloid compound composed ...

