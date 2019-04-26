Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS 26-Apr-2019 / 17:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE April 26, 2019 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", the "Company") NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FY 2018 Moscow - The Board of Directors of MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest palladium and refined nickel producer, has set the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) date on June 10, 2019 and the AGM record (the list of shareholders eligible to vote) date on May 17, 2019. The Board of Directors has recommended for the AGM approval the final dividend for the financial year 2018 in the amount of RUB 792.52 per ordinary share (approximately USD 12.25 at the RUB/USD exchange rate the Russian Central Bank as of April 26, 2019). The Board of Directors has proposed to set the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on June 21, 2019 . The final dividend in total will amount to RUB 125.4 bn (approximately USD 1,939 mln at the RUB/USD exchange rate of the Russian Central Bank as of April 26, 2019). The total dividend distribution for the FY 2018 will amount to USD 3,739 mln, including the interim dividend paid for six month 2018 (of approximately USD 1,800 mln) This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 8381 EQS News ID: 804047 End of Announcement EQS News Service

