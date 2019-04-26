Elekta Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against ZAP Surgical Systems Inc.

SUNNYVALE, California, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST), a pioneer in development of precision radiation therapy, radiosurgery and clinical software for the treatment of cancer and neurological disorders, announced today it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against ZAP Surgical Systems Inc. in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

The lawsuit was filed by Elekta Limited and Elekta Inc. and asserts that the manufacture, importation, advertising, sale, and use of the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform infringes U.S. Patent No. 7,295,648 on Elekta's design for a rotatable treatment system. Elekta Limited seeks monetary damages with a three-fold enhancement for willful infringement, as well as an injunction that prohibits the importation, manufacture, use and sale of the ZAP-X product in the U.S. This patent is one of several granted globally claiming priority from GB Patent Application Nos. 0324676.6 and 0325698.9.

"Elekta is a recognized innovator in radiation-based treatment technologies," said Jonas Bolander, General Counsel and Executive Vice President. "We invest heavily in the research and development of new and better therapies for patients, and we value and vigorously protect the intellectual property rights that result from such investment. As demonstrated in the past, Elekta will not accept any violation of its intellectual property rights."

The lawsuit is captioned Elekta Limited and Elekta Inc. v. ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., as provided at www.cand.uscourts.gov/newcasefeed.

