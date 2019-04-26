Saveene.com Inc: Realtor Incentives Offered By Saveene

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2019 / Saveene Corp www.saveene.com (Saveene, the Company). The company specializes in Co-Op yacht Ownership yachts and vessels ranging from 34' to 64' fully managed, maintained, and crewed solutions.

Saveene is proud to assist all real estate agents become unique by offering Realtors a 30% discount on Saveene all inclusive private cruises. Saveene prepares and arranges certificates that can be issued to the realtors valued clients as a gift. This becomes a great opportunity to view intercoastal properties, or simply allow the clients to enjoy a gift with their family in celebration for their new home or condo.

Condo sales locally have slowed along with the housing market nationwide. Considering the real estate market slowdown at the end of 2018 and January of 2019 condo developers in South Florida started offering different incentives to buyers. What Saveene is offering is something that realtors can advertise with pride.

About Us

Saveene Corp www.saveene.com (Saveene, the Company). The company is entering its 10th year of operations. The co op program launch in West Palm Beach, Florida offers a unique luxury yacht affordable co ownership program. At Saveene - we offer a truly unique one of a kind turnkey co op ownership program. With Saveene we have really sharpened our pencil and created a no black out sale anytime program. Unlike time share type programs where the end user is restricted to the dates, times, and specific months or usage, with Saveene we have created a unique algorithm and a sophisticated booking system which will allow our guests and yacht owners to sail when they want and how they want. All that is required for Saveene co op owners to do is board the vessel and choose the desired itinerary. Saveene crew and captain will take care of the rest.

