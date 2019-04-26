Business Reporter: Banking and Better Networking

LONDON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Internet Exchange (LINX) addresses the need for efficient and simpler networking through an innovative model that decreases costs whilst giving the financial services community greater control over their networks.

Although overlooked, networking is a fundamental asset to innovation. Innovative networking models not only enable financial institutions to deliver new levels of user experience for their services, but they also invite a greater level of control over who they are being connected with.

Exchanging internet traffic at an internet exchange point is one of the best ways to maximise the potential of networking in a financial institution - this is known as "peering". The implementation of "peering" invites a wealth of benefits; some of these entails securely routing traffic via. different routes and delivering a highly efficient service as opposed to managing a range of networking relationships. LINX adopts this technology to enable the freedom of being able to control who an organisation peers with.

The larger the peering ecosystem the better. With over 880 networks from 80 countries connected, LINX offers peering partners a diverse and growing number of peering options.

