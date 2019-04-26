sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

120,08 Euro		+2,12
+1,80 %
WKN: 899527 ISIN: US0153511094 Ticker-Symbol: AXP 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,34
119,60
18:34
119,34
119,60
18:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC120,08+1,80 %