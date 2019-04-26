Following its latest strategic review, Allied Minds has further concentrated its strategy around its three most promising investments (Federated Wireless, Spin Memory and Hawkeye 360). Each expects an important value inflection point in 2019 and anticipates further funding rounds in 2019/20. New investment for the group is on indefinite hold and HQ cash costs are being cut by a further $1.5-2.5m to ensure the group can follow its initial investments. Our estimate of FY18 NAV falls by c 33% to $277m (assuming a write-down of the healthcare assets SciFluor and Precision Biopsy pending external funding) - no major surprise given the lack of positive news on funding. The shares still trade at a 28% discount to FY18 NAV and, with clear milestones for the core assets in 2019, we are hopeful that the long downgrade cycle may now be set to reverse.

