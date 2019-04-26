sprite-preloader
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 26

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(The "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the law of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

26 April 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Sixth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 25 July 2019 at 1.00pm.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been posted to shareholders.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


© 2019 PR Newswire