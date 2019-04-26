A well-known market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on how industry 4.0 is solving workforce management challenges in the manufacturing industry. Also, the supplement provides comprehensive insights into the importance of industry 4.0 in the manufacturing industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190426005427/en/

How industry 4.0 is solving workforce management challenges in the manufacturing industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Many organizations in the manufacturing industry are dealing with labor shortages. Hence, they are investing in new technologies to enhance their operational efficiency. Industry 4.0 revolves around production, seamless communication of data, automated workflow, and digitization of manufacturing processes. Industry 4.0 combines physical production and operations with smart digital technology to build a more holistic and better-connected ecosystem for manufacturing companies.

Request a FREE brochure to learn more about our services portfolio and their benefits for your business.

How Industry 4.0 is solving workforce management challenges

Institutionalizing intellectual property

Today, manufacturing companies are becoming excessively dependent on their workforce. Hence, at times when there is no process in place to effectively transfer domain knowledge to other workers, the company could be at risk. By adopting industry 4.0, the manufacturing companies can easily transfer domain knowledge to the manufacturing system. This further makes it easier for domain experts to access and use the data. Hence, with industry 4.0 technology companies can better manage work processes.

Attracting high-skilled talent

Nowadays, it has become extremely difficult to find skilled young workers in the manufacturing industry. Also, the young engineers seeking manufacturing jobs are unfortunately very low. Adoption of industry 4.0 technologies can help manufacturing companies attract young workers. Young workers can even help companies to enhance their efficiency.

Want to know how investing in data solutions and technologies has a bonus benefit for the lower skilled operators in the manufacturing industry. Request a free proposal now.

Gain first-mover advantage

In most of the manufacturing companies, it has been noticed that workers spend most of their time looking for information to solve problems. Industry 4.0 technology helps manufacturers immediately gather relevant data and lessen the time wasted over search. This can further enhance the productivity of the firm.

Improving workforce skills

New workers in the manufacturing industry are finding it extremely difficult to learn highly specialized processes. This contributes to high turnover among new employees. Industry 4.0 presents better opportunities for new workers in the manufacturing industry as it helps them to quickly learn the processes. Industry 4.0 enhances workforce skills in manufacturing companies.

Request for more information on our services and know how we can help you succeed in the manufacturing industry.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190426005427/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us