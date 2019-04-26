Results of voting on resolutions

On April 26, 2019, the shareholders of Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) attended a combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting chaired by Joël Séché, Chairman and CEO.

All of the resolutions put forward were approved, in particular those on the approval of the 2018 financial statements and appropriation of earnings.

The General Meeting also renewed the directorship of Mr. Philippe Valletoux for a three-year term.

A breakdown of the voting results for each resolution will be available on our website:

https://www.groupe-seche.com/en/investors/meeting

in the "2019 Shareholders' Meeting" section.

The General Meeting was an opportunity to comment on the positive trend in consolidated business activity over the first quarter of 2019 and the Group's external growth drive, through the acquisitions completed so far this year in South Africa (Interwaste) and Italy (Mecomer), and also to confirm Séché Environnement's favorable outlook for the 2019 fiscal year.

Calendar

Consolidated results at June 30, 2019 September 9, 2019 after market close

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is one of France's leading players in the recovery and treatment of all types of waste, from both industry and local communities.

Séché Environnement is the leading independent operator in France. It is uniquely positioned as a specialist in highly complex waste, operating within regulated waste recovery and treatment markets with high barriers to entry and develops cutting edge hazardous and non-hazardous waste recovery and treatment solutions.

In fact, its facilities and expertise enable it to provide high value-added solutions to its industrial and public authority clients, targeting the challenges of the circular economy and sustainable development requirements, such as:

the material and energy recovery of hazardous and non-hazardous waste;

a comprehensive range of treatment solutions for solid, liquid and gaseous waste (thermal, physical-chemical and radiation treatment, etc.);

the storage of final hazardous and non-hazardous waste;

eco-services such as decontamination, decommissioning, asbestos removal and rehabilitation;

the global management of environmental services under outsourcing agreements.

Leveraging its extensive expertise, Séché Environnement operates in 15 countries around the world and is developing rapidly internationally through organic growth and acquisitions. Already operating in Europe (Spain and Germany) Séché Environnement has recently taken a leading position in Latin America (Peru and Chile) and in South Africa.

To date, the Group employs 4,500 people worldwide (including about 2,000 in France).

Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (Compartment B) since November 27, 1997.

It is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investing in SMEs and is listed in the CAC Mid&Small and Enternext PEA-PME 150 indexes.

Important notice

This press release may contain information of a provisional nature. This information represents either trends or targets as of the date of publication of the press release and may not be considered as results forecasts or as any other type of performance indicator. This information is by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which are difficult to foresee and are usually beyond the Company's control, which may imply that expected results and developments differ significantly from announced trends and targets. These risks notably include those described in the Company's Registration Document, which is available at its website (www.groupe-seche.com). This information therefore does not reflect the Company's future performance, which may differ considerably, and no guarantee can be given as to the achievement of these forward-looking figures. The Company makes no commitment on the updating of this information. More detailed information on the Company can be obtained on its website (www.groupe-seche.com), in the Regulated Information section. This press release does not constitute an offer of shares or a solicitation in view of an offer of shares in any country, including the United States. Distribution of this press release may be subject to the laws and regulations in force in France or other countries. Persons in possession of this press release must be aware of these restrictions and observe them.

