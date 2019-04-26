The "Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pay TV revenues in Eastern Europe will peak at $6.95 billion in 2019 before slowly falling to $6.59 billion by 2024. Analog cable revenues will drop by $844 million over this period, so digital pay TV revenues will increase by $502 million to $6.56 billion.

Simon Murray, a Principal Analyst, said: Tough times continue in Eastern Europe, with poor job prospects forcing many to seek work abroad. This migration married with low birth rates mean that the number of TV households will fall in 18 countries between 2018 and 2024 with the region's TV households dropping by 2.5 million.

Murray continued: The number of pay TV subscribers in Eastern Europe will decline from 82.33 million at end-2018 to 78.64 million in 2024. Not great news but better than the US situation.

Eastern Europe is slowly ridding itself of the legacy of analog cable TV. There were still 17.67 million analog cable subscribers by end-2018. This total will fall to 568,000 by 2024. The number of digital pay TV subscribers will increase by 13 million between 2018 and 2024 to 78 million or up by 21%.

This 224-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 57-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2024 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 87-page PDF document.

