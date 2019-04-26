Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Publication of its 2018 Annual Report 26-Apr-2019 / 18:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | April 26, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Publication of its 2018 Annual Report ***************************************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (April 26, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) (the "Company"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the publication of its 2018 Annual Report. Please be informed that the 2018 Annual Report has been preliminary approved by the Board of Director of PJSC "Magnit" on April 24, 2019 (Minutes w/o ? of 26.04.2019) and is now available on the official website of PJSC "Magnit". Please follow the link http://ir.magnit.com/en/financial-reports/annual-report_magnit_2018/ [1] to view the English version of the report and http://ir.magnit.com/ru/financial-reports-rus/annual-reports_magnit_2018/ for the Russian version. 2018 Annual Report will soon be available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM as well. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Media Inquiries Director for Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 18,399 stores (13,427 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,505 drogerie stores) in 2,976 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 8403 EQS News ID: 804163 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1efae6e958b5d33efa546294bf9d8b8b&application_id=804163&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 26, 2019 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)