Calendar and conditions

Regulatory News:

On 14 March 2019, the Board of directors (the "Board") of Korian (the "Company") (Paris:KORI) decided to submit to the annual general Meeting (the "Meeting"), which will be held on 6 June 2019, the payment of a dividend of €0.60 per share in respect of the 2018 financial year.

The Board also decided again to submit to the Meeting a resolution in order to offer to each of the shareholders the possibility to choose for a payment of the dividend in newly issued Company shares; the payment in shares would apply to the whole dividend.

The new shares would be issued at a price equal to 95 of the average of the opening share price for the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Meeting, less the net amount of dividend per share, i.e. €0.60, rounded up to the higher euro cent.

CALENDAR AND CONDITIONS FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE DIVIDEND

Ex date: 11 June 2019

11 June 2019 Record date: 12 June 2019

12 June 2019 Period during which the option can be exercised : from 13 June to 27 June 2019 included. Beyond that date, if the option has not been exercised, the dividend will be paid in cash.

: from 13 June to 27 June 2019 included. Beyond that date, if the option has not been exercised, the dividend will be paid in cash. Treatment of share fractions: if the amount of dividends for which the option is exercised does not correspond to a round number of shares, the shareholders will receive the rounded-down whole number of shares and the balance in cash.

if the amount of dividends for which the option is exercised does not correspond to a round number of shares, the shareholders will receive the rounded-down whole number of shares and the balance in cash. Payment date: 3 July 2019 (whatever the option chosen).

3 July 2019 (whatever the option chosen). Admission and date of entitlement to the new shares: the new shares issued as payment for the dividend, should the option be exercised, will be admitted to trading on the NYSE Euronext Paris regulated market. The shares will be subject to all the clauses of the Company's articles of association and will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2019. As from their issuance, the shares will be fully assimilated to the ordinary shares forming the Company's share capital.

This option may be subject to legal restrictions for shareholders who are not French residents. The latter are invited to consult their legal counsel with respect to the laws and regulations applicable in their own country of residence.

Disclaimer

This press release constitutes the information document required pursuant to Articles 212-4 (§4) and 212-5 (§5) of the general Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") as well as to Article 18 and Appendix III of the AMF guidelines 2016-04 relating to the information to be disseminated when financial securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities. This press release and any other document relating to the payment of the dividend in shares shall be published outside France only in accordance with local laws and regulations and shall not constitute an offer of securities in countries where such offer would violate applicable laws and regulations.

Next event: 6 June 2019 Annual General Meeting

Next publication: 31 July 2019 Interim revenue and results

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living and shared senior housing, homecare and hospital-at-home services.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190426005395/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT

Carole Alexandre

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44

PRESS CONTACT

Marjorie Castoriadis

Head of Media Relations

marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr

Tel: +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81