Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2019) - Bucephalus Capital Corp. (CSE: BCA) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Bradstone Capital. The company is a uniquely specialized investment firm providing bridge loans and advisory services for financial transactions including public listings, RTO's, restructurings and M&A transactions.





Bucephalus provides private and public companies with working capital in the form of common equity, preferred shares, convertible debt and bridge loans ranging from $100,000 to $500,000 to companies across many industries such as oil and gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, technology and biotechnology.

It generates superior returns by accommodating underserved markets that have been orphaned by traditional banks and private equity groups and at the same time maintains priority access to pre-public deals that are typically available only to institutional investors. In order to increase the overall yield of its portfolio, the company supplements its active investment business by making investments with its unallocated cash in a diversified portfolio of high-yielding marketable securities such as bonds, preferred shares and royalty and income trusts.

It recently expanded its operations, beyond funding investments and bridge loans, to search for potential acquisitions. Bucephalus Capital also maintains its interest in Marathon Mortgage Corp., a Canadian based residential mortgage origination, sales and servicing business.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.bucephaluscapital.ca, contact Lucas Ewart, CEO, 647-256-1994 or email lewart@bucephaluscapital.ca.

