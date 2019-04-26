Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2019) - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state provider of high-quality medical cannabis, announced today the appointment of two new members to its expanding leadership team.

Dr. Jennifer McCafferty-Fernandez - Chief Science Officer

Dr. Jennifer McCafferty-Fernandez has joined the Company as Chief Science Officer, reporting to Jose Hidalgo, Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. McCafferty-Fernandez earned her PhD from the University of Miami in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology and served in a variety of roles including the Deputy Executive Dean of Research and the acting Executive Director of the Office of Research Compliance for the Miller School of Medicine. She is also certified as an ethics and compliance professional covering expertise in research, healthcare, privacy, and corporate affairs.

Dr. McCafferty-Fernandez has also worked for the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation as the Scientific Director. In this role she was responsible for research communications and managing career development programs for post-doctoral fellows. As the Chief Research Officer and senior research official at Nicklaus Children's Health System, Dr. McCafferty-Fernandez has grown the research and research compliance infrastructures, including concerted efforts in patient and provider reported outcomes studies, genomics and personalized medicine.

Cansortium CEO Jose Hidalgo commented: "We are very proud to welcome Dr. McCafferty-Fernandez to our expanding leadership team. Our ability to recruit Jennifer - a highly credentialed scientist with an extensive background in medical research, compliance and patient care - is a testament to our shared dedication to delivering the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf. We are confident that she will play a key role as we continue to expand our business and bring the many medical benefits of cannabis to more patients in legal markets around the world."

"The medical cannabis industry is at a crossroads and, as such, I believe that an exciting opportunity exists at Cansortium," said Dr. McCafferty-Fernandez. With its intense focus on the highest quality products for patient care and deep dedication for innovation, the Company is uniquely positioned to serve broad customer markets across multiple geographies. In addition, as our markets expand, we are presented with the opportunity to produce the highest quality product, consistently. We intend to lead the industry in setting the highest quality standards. I am excited to join the Company as such an important time in its evolution and look forward to contributing to its growth."

Todd Buchman - Chief Legal Officer

Todd Buchman has joined the Company as Chief Legal Officer, reporting to Jose Hidalgo, Chief Executive Officer.

From 2006 to 2018 he was Associate General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Sun Capital Partners, Inc., a private investment firm that has invested in over 365 companies worldwide with revenues of approximately $50 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. He began his career as a corporate and securities attorney for Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP in Philadelphia, PA, where for 6 years he represented both public and private clients in a wide range of M&A activity and SEC reporting. Todd received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Florida, and a Juris Doctor degree from the Dickinson School of Law of Pennsylvania State University.

Cansortium CEO Jose Hidalgo commented: "We are very proud to welcome Todd Buchman to our leadership team. Todd's extensive experience and knowledge will help us anticipate and adapt nimbly to new opportunities and challenges posed by the very complex, fragmented and rapidly changing legal environments that exist today across multiple jurisdictions."

Mr. Buchman added: "The medical cannabis industry is one of the most intriguing industries to be involved in today, particularly from the standpoint of the complex legal framework under which it operates. I'm looking forward to working with Jose and the entire management team to help the Company capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead as the global cannabis legalization movement continues to gain momentum."

ABOUT CANSORTIUM

Cansortium Inc. is a global medical cannabis company operating in highly populous markets with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf. Headquartered in Miami, FL and operating under the brand Knox Medical, the Company through its subsidiaries operates 4 cultivation facilities and 11 dispensaries across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and Pennsylvania, with licensing pending in Michigan and Canada. The Company also has a licensed cultivation facility in Colombia. For more information, please visit www.cansortium.com.

