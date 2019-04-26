Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2019) - Karam Minerals (CSE: KMI) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Through an internal staking program, the company acquired a 100% undivided interest in the Black Duck Project. The Black Duck Property, consisting of two mineral titles covering approximately 1,622 hectares, is located 60 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, in south-central British Columbia.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Karam" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_o2qleyaw/New-Listing-Karam-Minerals-CSEKMI

Black Duck Property access is from Kamloops or Vancouver via the Trans-Canada Highway to the Deadman River road, 8 kilometres west of Savona, which leads to Vidette Lake and a series of logging roads that allow access to the Black Duck Property.

Gold mineralization is reported in vein quartz of the Moon showing, located within the southern part of the Black Duck Property, and the Telluric showing, located outside the northeastern boundary of the Black Duck Property. An exploration program comprising soil, silt and rock sampling, in conjunction with a ground magnetometer survey, was carried out in on the Black Duck Property in April 2018.

A two-stage exploration program is recommended to further explore the Black Duck Property. This exploration should be focussed on west-northwest trending linears on the Black Duck Property with a similar trend to that hosting the nearby Telluric gold showing that was the subject of exploration and development in the 1930s. Phase 1 should comprise basal till sampling, additional soil sampling and/or a bark sampling program and a VLFEM program.

The company recently closed an IPO through Mackie Research Capital, raising gross proceeds of $300,000 from the placement of 3 million shares priced at $0.10 per share.

For more information, please contact Michael Sadhra, CEO, at 604-646-1553.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44343