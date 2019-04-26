Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Results of the Annual General Meeting 26-Apr-2019 / 19:05 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that the following resolutions were all passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 26 April 2019 in Cherepovets, Russia: 1) To re-elect the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal in the following body: Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov, Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev, Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, Andrey Alexeevich Mityukov, Agnes Anna Ritter, Philip John Dayer, David Alun Bowen, Veikko Sakari Tamminen, Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau, Alexander Alexandrovich Auzan. 2) To distribute profits for the 2018 year via paying a dividend of 32.08 rubles per share. The record date for the dividend payment is 7 May 2019; Not to distribute the remainder of the profits for the 2018 year. 3) To approve JSC KPMG (INN: 7702019950. The Principal Registration Number of the Entry in the Register of Auditors and Audit Organizations: 11603053203) as the Auditor of PAO Severstal. 4) To amend the resolution on approval of the amount of remunerations and compensations payable to members of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal passed by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO Severstal on 25 May 2015: a) Starting from 1 May 2019 the following remunerations shall be paid to members of the Company's Board of Directors: - to an Independent Director approved by the Board resolution as Chairman of any of the Board Committees: 11 700 Euro (or an equivalent in any other currency) per month; - to any other Independent Director: 5 900 Euro (or an equivalent in any other currency) per month. b) Starting from 1 May 2019 to members of the Company's Board of Directors deemed to be a Non-Executive Director the remuneration in the amount of 5 900 Euro (or an equivalent in any other currency) per month shall be paid. For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Vladimir Zaluzhsky T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com [1] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: AGM TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 8404 EQS News ID: 804191 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5885d49ed5e8dc686b77ca6aa78e352b&application_id=804191&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

