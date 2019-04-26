Citycon Oyj: Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
26.04.2019 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
Exchange transaction:
Share class
Amount, shares
11 555
Average price/share, EUR
9,2038
Total price, EUR
106 349,90
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after
the completion of transactions: 17 837 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Lauri Vehkaluoto
Further Enquiries:
Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala
Tel. +358-40-838-0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com
