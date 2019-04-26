Citycon Oyj: Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ





Stock Exchange Announcement 26.04.2019 at 18:35 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES





Date:





26.04.2019 Exchange transaction:





Buy



Share class





CTY1S Amount, shares 11 555 Average price/share, EUR 9,2038 Total price, EUR 106 349,90



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 17 837 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation





EVLI BANK PLC









Lauri Vehkaluoto





Further Enquiries:





Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala Tel. +358-40-838-0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com



