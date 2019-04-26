KERV Interactive Announces Vestech Partners as Majority Lead Investor of $11 Million Raise

KERV's patented video technology helps brands increase consumer engagement by upwards of 300 percent

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2019 / Funding of $11 million for KERV Interactive, a company producing the world's most advanced interactive video technology, has been led by private equity investment group Vestech Partners, LLC. KERV's technology can be applied to any video to create an unmatched interactive experience for users - proven to help brands achieve 10 times higher engagement with consumers.

KERV's interactive video technology combines proprietary user data and patented technology to provide precise video optimization, resulting in performance that far exceeds standard pre-roll. KERV's platform has already provided value for major brands including eBay, Hewlett-Packard, LG Electronics, Fisher & Paykel, Lamborghini and more. In 2018 and 2019, KERV was awarded for its technology, alongside other digital advertising wizards representing Hollywood's elite, and received a Lumiere Award for "Best Interactive Brand Experience."

"KERV represents the next generation of consumer experience in visual technology," said Dr. Riadh Fakhoury, founder and managing partner at Vestech Partners. "Vestech Partners provides investments into companies that are run efficiently and effectively, have contained risk and potential for high returns. This is why we have had the privilege and honor to invest side-by-side with the best in the technology world. We are excited to be part of the growth of KERV Interactive, who is revolutionizing the way consumers and brands interact with one another within video."

Fakhoury has been a private equity investor for 25 years and is currently involved in eight private equity deals in the technology sector. Fakhoury is also the founder and managing member of MI 15, LLC as well as Marita Partners, LLC and is on multiple Advisory Boards. Vestech Partners has led rounds in multiple technology companies and participates in high-end technology opportunities with huge institutional investors such as Lightspeed, Blume, Magma Ventures, Samsung and Bessemer. Vestech Partner's goal is to allow qualified and like-minded investors the vehicle to generate abundant wealth, encourage philanthropy and leave a legacy that will benefit multitudes over time.

About Vestech Partners

Vestech Partners, LLCis an investment vehicle that allows a consortium of qualified investors the opportunity to participate in private financing of early stage, horizon changing, Silicon Valley startup companies with a potential for great growth and return on investment. These opportunities offered by Vestech Partners are not public offerings, but are opportunities reserved for a few invitees. The majority of individual investors would never have the opportunity to invest directly in these types of early stage, start-up companies if not for the association with Vestech Partners. This association is one that allows the investor to participate inside of Silicon Valley, at its core. Learn more at www.vestechpartners.com.

KERV Interactive

KERV Interactive is the world's most advanced interactive video technology company, based in Austin, Texas, that is revolutionizing the future of video engagement through dimensional storytelling. KERV's digital advertising platform was built on cutting-edge, patented technology and adds extraordinary value to brands, agencies, creative and data-science teams by creating audience-to-brand connections within video like never before. Leveraging breakthrough machine learning techniques and AI with unmatched processing speed, the KERV technology recognizes depth, dimension and objects within a video just as precisely as the natural eye does. KERV enables every frame in every scene of any digital video to be an immersive, interactive experience for consumers. Learn more about KERV Interactive by visiting its website at www.KERVit.com.

