Waratek, the compiler-based application security company, today unveiled its new ARMR platform, which includes a new next-generation web application firewall (NG-WAF) offering, providing complete security for all business applications.

The Waratek ARMR Application Security Platform brings advanced active protection to new and legacy applications with support for all languages and platforms, and provides threat mitigation and remediation for common application vulnerabilities. The company's new NG-WAF, delivered by the ARMR platform, is an easy-to-deploy and easy-to-use solution that protects web applications and websites against threats such as the ones covered by the OWASP Top 10. The NG-WAF offering builds on Waratek's existing runtime security suite that provides low-level defense against known and zero-day threats without impacting performance or requiring application code changes. It was also announced that Waratek's ARMR platform now includes support for Java 11 virtual upgrades, setting a new industry standard in legacy application security.

"Web applications continue to be hackers' primary targets as more than two-thirds of web applications have known software vulnerabilities. Meanwhile new vulnerabilities are constantly surfacing, putting security teams in an unwinnable battle to keep their companies safe," said John Matthew Holt, founder CTO, Waratek. "While traditional solutions simply discover application vulnerabilities, Waratek's ARMR platform takes the next step, providing automated security and vulnerability patching with no false positives, something no other application security solution could previously achieve."

Waratek CEO John Adams went on to say, "Waratek has continued to see tremendous growth with our Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) product and our ability to help customers modernize their legacy platforms. The ARMR platform will allow us to quickly deliver new products, like our new NG-WAF, and improve the security and protection our customers expect."

Adding to the expanded portfolio, Waratek has also announced several new partnerships to its already robust list of technology partners, MSSP, VAR's, and systems integrators. New partners include Rimini Street, Cirosec, Intuity, as well as achieving Advanced Technology Partner status with Amazon Web Services and integration with IBM BigFix.

Waratek will be showcasing its industry-leading application security solutions at this year's FS-ISAC Annual Summit in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 11:45am in booth 55, Asia 1.

Some of the world's leading companies use Waratek's ARMR Security Platform to patch, secure and upgrade their mission critical applications. A pioneer in the next generation of application security solutions, Waratek makes it easy for security teams to instantly detect and remediate known vulnerabilities with no downtime, protect their applications from known and Zero Day attacks, and virtually upgrade out-of-support Java applications all without time consuming and expensive source code changes or unacceptable performance overhead. For more information, visit www.waratek.com.

