Findit, Inc.: Findit Provides Online Marketing to General Contractors to Get More Visibility

Findit, Inc., owner of Findit.com, a Social Networking Content Management Platform that empowers members to get more out of their current social networking accounts announces online marketing services to General Contractors that want to get more exposure.

Findit offers online marketing campaigns that are catered to your specific needs where we work with you to identify your online marketing goals so that our marketing campaigns align with your overall marketing objectives.

Findit online marketing campaigns include a variety of paid for services on Findit, but can be customized to fit your needs. We offer Findit Vanity URL's, which are an extension of Findit.com such as findit.com/savannahstructuralrepairs In this case, 'savannahstructuralrepairs' is the URL for one of Findit's General Contracting clients, American Craftsman Renovations. A general contractor that offers structural repairs in Savannah, Georgia.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=QkYnoSXIWq0

Findit Vanity URLs that are specific to a service or product (or store) in a specific location can index very well in outside search engines. Findit Vanity URLs can be anything you choose, such as your name, the name of your business, a product or service, or a phrase that describes what you want others to know about you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5n2blR9vao

Also included in Findit online marketing campaigns is content creation, where our team of dedicated writers create customized content on your behalf that is geared towards what you want to index for and what you want your target audiences to search for to find you. This content is created on Findit and syndicated to other social sites that include Google My Business (GOOG), Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) but not limited to and bookmarking sites so that your products, services, brand, or name as an individual start to appear throughout social media, bookmarking sites and search engines.

Findit offers video production, like the ones featured in this release. Videos and pictures are typically what are shared most throughout social media. Your marketing campaign can include videos that we produce for you, which are white labeled, and can highlight yourself, business, products, or services, or whatever else you wish to inform people about through the video.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, 'What so many business owners and individuals forget to understand regarding their online marketing strategy is that the consumers who are using search engines to find a specific product or service that you offer are doing that search because they do not yet know who you are or have a referral for that product or service. Therefore, business owners and individuals that are trying to improve their online presence need to target the words or phrases that describe their brand or what products or services that they offer. Failing to do so can end up meaning that the very people searching for you end up not finding you.' Set up your own customized marketing campaign on Findit today by calling us at 404-443-3224. We can help answer any questions that you may have and get you started on your online marketing campaign.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=4pb2FEWViNk

