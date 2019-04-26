Boston-based Team to Focus on Expansion in the US and Canada

Global software developer eschbach, a provider of digital manufacturing solutions in the pharmaceutical, chemical and food manufacturing sectors, announced today that it has established operations in North America. The new business unit, eschbach North America, Inc., is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, one of the most important focal points for high-tech companies from all over the world. With its vibrant tech and biotech community, Boston provides both a strategic location as well as access to a considerable pool of talent.

With the new U.S. presence, the company will meet the growing demand in North America for its Industry 4.0 solutions, especially in the chemical and pharmaceutical markets. "Our U.S. business has experienced tremendous growth recently," says Andreas Eschbach, CEO of eschbach, who will manage the business worldwide from Boston. "The location fits perfectly with our corporate culture and our goal to be in close proximity to customers in the United States and Canada."

The company also announced that it has hired Dennis Ladd as Senior Sales Consultant based in the Boston location. "North America is an extremely important market for eschbach with regard to the chemical and pharmaceutical industry," said Ladd. "In addition, it's a great place to win first-class customers and partners as well as attract top talent to the company."

Industry 4.0 Partner of the Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industry

Founded in 2005 in Bad Säckingen, Germany within close proximity to the Swiss pharmaceutical metropolis of Basel eschbach has more than 13 years of experience serving leading companies such as Bayer, DuPont, Covestro, Royal DSM and Sanofi. With the industry-leading Shiftconnector solution, customers can meet their production and operational challenges while arming themselves to address the challenges of plant and process automation. With its new io.Performance solution, manufacturing organizations can reduce costs and increase efficiency with accurate and reliable OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) reporting. "With io.Performance OEE, we offer our users a visually appealing solution that evaluates plant-related information, reduces costs and guarantees maximum transparency," explains Ladd. "We are already very active in the U.S. with both solutions and strategic initiatives to convince many more companies of this."

An experienced team of experts has already arrived in Boston. "We have been able to recruit highly qualified colleagues in the USA," said Eschbach. "Our team consists of experienced sales experts and consultants so that we can competently accompany the entire implementation process of customers from the USA and Canada."

About eschbach

Based in Germany, with U.S. operations in Boston, eschbach develops software for interactive management, transparent communication and documentation. Our solutions provide a new level of networking in manufacturing operations. The company's award-winning Shiftconnector solution is used worldwide by leading production and supply companies such as Bayer and DuPont. For more information about eschbach, visit eschbach.com.

