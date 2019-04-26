Pentair adopts RateLinx as a global solution for TMS, Track & Trace, and Freight Audit & Payment

The international water solutions provider will deploy RateLinx for optimal routing and execution, intermodal visibility and eliminate rate tolerances

MADISON, Wis., April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pentair PLC has adopted RateLinx's ecosystem for global transportation management, track and trace, and freight audit and payment. The company began the journey searching for a new TMS solution, but determined they needed a complete data solution to integrate and automate logistics, finance, and supply chain.



The new system will automate processes, streamline supply chain operations, and consolidate data sources and systems. Using RateLinx's "Logistics in 3D?" collaborative process, the company discovered an opportunity for significant cost reductions through efficiencies gained with accurate and complete data.

"I am excited about our future with RateLinx," says Sam Perkins, Director of Global Logistics and Materials. "RateLinx delivers technology that will help Pentair with our number one priority: providing our customers with industry-leading, competitive, and technologically advanced water solutions. It is the tool that gives us access to extremely accurate supply chain visibility, including both spend management and shipment-in-transit detail."

The Shiplinx Transportation Management System provides Pentair with a uniform execution and analytical tool used by each Pentair location, enabling the company to see the supply chain in real-time, make adjustments, and quickly solve problems - across all modes of transportation. The company also plans to deploy RateLinx's Marketplace to help control freight costs.

"The RateLinx ecosystem allows us to deliver globally on our commitment to our customers and provide our customers high performing Pentair products,' Perkins said.

"We are proud to support Pentair's global supply chain strategies and initiatives," says Shannon Vaillancourt, RateLinx's President and Founder. "We are excited to help Pentair deliver sustainable water solutions to customers worldwide."

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping, visibility and payment platform built on an integrated data foundation to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. Our ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations. We provide companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is an award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

About Pentair PLC

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enable our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it's improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world's most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 130 locations in 34 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

