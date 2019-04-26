MGC TOKEN's Future Plans for the Next Two Years:

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2019 / MGC TOKEN has also made future plans for the next two years.

Executive Summary:

With the progress of science and technology and the development of Internet technology, the emergence of blockchain technology has created a new world, and a safe and effective decentralized wallet has become an indispensable tool for people. MGC TOKEN is developing under the background and it is committed to creating a global business ecosystem. In order to achieve this goal, MGC TOKEN must keep pace with the times. Therefore, MGC TOKEN has also made future plans for the next two years.

Company Summary:

MGC TOKEN is a safe and effective decentralized smart wallet developed by AONE technology team of BG-MF Company. MGC TOKEN is a comprehensive service platform for digital assets, which integrates the one-stop secure storage management service, intelligent financial management and payment ecology of digital assets. MGC TOKEN is committing to building the strongest and powerful infrastructure in the digital assets industry, providing the best quality, safety, convenience and university services for digital assets enthusiasts, popularizing the application of blockchain technology in all walks of life, opening up the whole life areas of blockchain, and leading the change of the new era.

The Market Profile of the Industry:

According to Tractica, the enterprise business traffic carried by blockchain in 2018 is going beyond the concept. Tractica predicts that the global enterprise blockchain market will reach about $4.6 billion in 2018 and $23 billion in 2025.

From 2015 to 2017, there are 459 blockchain investment transactions in the world, of which the largest numbers involved in three directions: finance, corporate services and cultural entertainment. The blockchain technology, as a general technology, accelerates the penetration of digital currency into other fields, and integrates with innovation in all walks of life. In the future, the application of blockchain will be divorced from the virtual, and the landing application of blockchain will become the mainstream direction of the future development of blockchain technology.

MGC TOKEN's Future Plans for the Next Two Years:

In 2019

On May 20, 2019, MGC TOKEN will publicly sell The World of MGC TOKEN Global Smart Wallet in 11 countries around the world.

On June 26, 2019, MGC TOKEN will hold a thousand-person conference in Thailand.

On June 28, 2019, MGC will launch its new exchanges.

On July 28, 2019, MGC will launch its new exchanges.

On Aug. 28, 2019, MGC TOKEN will hold a meeting in Bali.

On Aug. 30, 2019, MGC TOKEN will build its own exchange and issue token with the same title.

On Sep. 29, 2019, MGC TOKEN will issue its first bank card.

On Oct. 28, 2019, MGC TOKEN will hold a large-scale conference in Dubai.

On Nov. 29, MGC TOKEN visited British companies.

On Dec. 31, 2019, MGC TOKEN will hold the Hong Kong New Year Conference.

In 2020

On Jan. 31, 2020, MGC TOKEN will open many financial investment applications.

On Feb. 29, 2020, MGC TOKEN will hold a meeting in Serbia.

On Mar. 26, 2020, MGC TOKEN will create public chain.

On April 30, 2020, MGC TOKEN will hold a meeting in Jeju Island, South Korea.

On May 28, 2020, MGC TOKEN will make MGC cold wallet equipment.

On Jun. 28, 2020, MGC TOKEN will hold a meeting in Tokyo, Japan.

On July 31, 2020, MGC TOKEN will make MGC ATM.

On Aug. 31, 2020, MGC TOKEN will hold an elite meeting in Maldives.

On Sep. 29, 2020, MGC TOKEN will build Cyprus blockchain business school.

On Oct. 30, 2020, MGC TOKEN will open multiple mining games and more than 20 currencies storage.

On Nov. 30, 2020, MGC TOKEN will hold a meeting of top leaders in the UK.

On Dec. 31, 2020, MGC TOKEN will hold a New Year conference in Las Vegas, USA.

Risk Factors:

Because of the different policies among countries, the regulatory policies of some countries on blockchain projects and financing by means of negotiable sales are still unclear. There are some policy reasons that cause the delay of the plan. Because of the rapid development of science and technology, the progress and uncertainty of science and technology will lead to the advance or delay of the plan. Because there are many teams and projects in the field of blockchain technology, and the competition is very fierce, the plan may be delayed for the appearance of vicious competition.

The Purpose of the Proceeds:

On the one hand, MGC TOKEN technical team will continue to work hard to build a global decentralized business ecosystem, strengthen the wallet and reduce the possibility of its being cracked. On the other hand, MGC TOKEN will also donate to charities to promote the development of public welfare.

MGC Token

MGC Token is a decentralized wallet based on blockchain technology and takes the building of global landing ecological chain as its basic goal, providing cross-border payment without national boundaries. Users can carry out coin-to-coin transactions, transfer payments and other functions. Meanwhile, MGC Token supports multi-currency storage, using cold and hot Wallet separation technology to provide users with a safe storage environment. Moreover, It will open more applications in the future.

