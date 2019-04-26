sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 27.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,284 Euro		+0,002
+0,67 %
WKN: A2PBPS ISIN: CA42981E1043 Ticker-Symbol: 2LY 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HIGH TIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HIGH TIDE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,278
0,296
26.04.
0,278
0,296
26.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HIGH TIDE INC
HIGH TIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HIGH TIDE INC0,284+0,67 %