Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2019) - Philippe Cloutier, President & CEO of Cartier Resources, discusses how the company's main focus is exploring for gold in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/cartier-resources-ceo-clip-90sec-3/

Cartier Resources Inc. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Apr. 27 - Apr. 28, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR)

ressourcescartier.com

