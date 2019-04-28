Hookipa: Hookipa Pharma Inc, a company originally founded in Austria, that develops a new class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, started trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under theticker symbol "HOOK" on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The offering price was $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are around $ 84 mn. The company plans to use the offering proceeds to advance HB-101, its lead product candidate in infectious diseases for the prevention of cytomegalovirus infections, through completion of the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, to advance HB-201 and HB-202, its lead oncology ...

