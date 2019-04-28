We have said it over and over again. The cryptocurrencies that show adoption will survive and thrive, the rest will go to "crypto-heaven'. That's what we explained in our Ripple fundamental analysis piece. Ripple continues to prove their technology is disruptive and a game changer. The last statistics show XRP (XRP) usage grows. We call this adoption, and it is the ONLY thing that matters for crypto investors, as per our Ripple price forecast. Yes, all these recent data points continue to prove that the path of XRP is much higher, even Ripple's XRP becoming the largest cryptocurrency, larger than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...