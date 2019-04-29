eGain Corporation: eGain Makes Disruptive, Free Chatbot Offer for Upcoming London Conference

DX19 attendees will get a free, starter version of eGain's omnichannel virtual assistant for Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, SMS, and websites

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain ( NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading provider of digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement hubs, is offering free, working customer service chatbots at the eGain DX19 conference, being held on May 13, 2019. The conference, hosted at The Brewery in London, features at-scale success stories and expert sessions for transforming digital experiences (DX).

The starter bot offer makes it hyper-easy for enterprises to get their feet wet with AI at no cost. The bot can be deployed on any touchpoint, including Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, and SMS.

"Our offer raises the bar for enterprise virtual assistants that can be easily set up and smartly activated in a day," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "In a jostling market bookended by point solutions with limited capabilities on one end and tall promises from large vendors on the other, our clients are delighted with the practical ease and robust depth of our virtual assistant, especially the way it leverages AI and knowledge investment in the eGain platform and across the enterprise."

In addition to the plenary sessions on hot trends, thought leadership, and real-world success, DX19 will also feature product sessions in the breaks. Digital transformation consultants will be available to explain how to operationalize DX strategies in an agile, no-risk way. There will be group presentations, 1-on-1 discussions, and an innovation lounge featuring demos and easy access to experts. And, there'll be good food and drinks from breakfast to cocktails. Here are the highlights:

Keynote address

Easy Journeys, Invisible Technology

Ashu Roy, eGain CEO

Thought leadership

The Future of Customer Engagement

Brian Manusama, Research Director, Gartner

Client presentations on their digital engagement journeys with eGain

Bupa Global

Tryg

Adler

Ideas and next practices

Workshop - Chatbot Factory: Attendees will get to take home a starter chatbot free of charge

VA 3.0: From Virtual Assistant to Virtual Advisor

Agent Desktop Transformation: From the Phone Age to The Digital Age

Three-Step Approach to Experience Transformation

Banking on AI for Digital Engagement in Financial Services

Customer Service Messaging: From Mess to Mastery

(Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, SMS)

(Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, SMS) AI-Powered DX Transformation: Our Journey with a UK Financial Services Giant

Product sessions on Cloud and Security Analytics: Journey, Omnichannel, Contact Center Ops AI Process Guidance Content Strategy for Contact Center Knowledge Knowledge Next Practices Messaging Hub Virtual Assistants eGain for Cisco eGain for Avaya eGain for Amazon Connect

Demo lounge and expert access (open all day)

How to register

DX19 registration: http://hd.egain.com/dx19/digital-experience.html (http://hd.egain.com/dx19/digital-experience.html)

(http://hd.egain.com/dx19/digital-experience.html) Starter chatbot offer: More information: http://hd.egain.com/dx19/bot_factory-v3.html (http://hd.egain.com/dx19/bot_factory-v3.html) Sign-up form: http://www.egain.com/dx19-bot-factory-registration/ (http://www.egain.com/dx19-bot-factory-registration/)



Note: All sessions are subject to change without notice

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands - powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications (http://www.egain.com/company/news/press_releases/egain-positioned-in-the-leaders-quadrant-of-the-magic-quadrant-for-crm-web-customer-service-applications/) help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

