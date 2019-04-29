Media Release

Basel, April 29, 2019

Conference Call on Dufry's First Quarter 2019 Results

on May 14, 2019

Dufry will publish its First Quarter 2019 results on May 14, 2019, and there will be a conference call held by Dufry at 13.00h CET that day.

Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO of Dufry Group, and Yves Gerster, CFO of Dufry Group. The call will be held in English.

Telephone

Pre-registration

Participants are invited to pre-register for the conference call here (https://services3.choruscall.ch/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=9496731&linkSecurityString=e027cfc4). In this case, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.

Direct dial-in

Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 5000

UK: +44 (0) 207 107 0613

USA: +1 (1) 631 570 5613

Brazil: 0800 891 2164 / +55 (0) 11 3172 5519

Singapore: +65 3158 0802

Webcast

The access to the webcast platform will be available on the website https://www.dufry.com/en/investors (https://www.dufry.com/en/investors). A playback option will be available in the webcast platform until June 14th, 2019.

Participants to the conference call or webcast will be requested to indicate their name and company.

The First Quarter 2019 Report will be published on May 14, 2019 and will be available on the website https://www.dufry.com/en (https://www.dufry.com/en). The presentation material will be made available on the website shortly before the start of the presentation.

For further information please contact:

Renzo Radice Rafael Duarte Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Global Investor Relations Phone: +41 61 266 44 19 Phone: +41 61 266 45 77 renzo.radice@dufry.com rafael.duarte@dufry.com Sara Lizi Karen Sharpes Investor Relations Americas & Communications Div. 4 Global Media & Events Phone: +55 21 2157 9901 Phone: +44 0 208 624 4326 sara.lizi@br.dufry.com karen.sharpes@dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

Dufry employs over 30,000 people. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 65 countries in all six continents.

Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.