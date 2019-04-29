Express Imprint To Donate 10% Of Earnings From Custom Koozies Sales To Saferide America

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / based Express Imprint is pleased to announce that they will donate 10% of their sales from custom koozies to Saferide America, a nonprofit charity organization that helps to prevent impaired driving accidents across the US.

Saferide America provides a special driver-for-hire social service program that allows drivers to become more responsible consumers of alcohol by getting themselves and their cars home safely. For more than a decade, Saferide America has been one of the most reliable, dependable, and trustworthy organizations in the US that promotes road safety. A spokesperson from the organization says that Saferide America was created to help solve the impaired driving problems that affect everyone's safety. They also highlight that the driver-for-hire social service program ultimately aims to get impaired drivers off of the road, no matter the reason for impairment.

"We have chosen Saferide America because we stand by their vision of saving precious lives and making the roads a lot safer for everyone. In addition to being a socially responsible enterprise, donating 10% of our custom koozies sales is also our simple way of thanking the community for their continuous support with Express Imprint throughout the years," says Samantha Woodley from Express Imprint.

As noted on the company's website, Express Imprint is a premiere printing company that offers custom koozies, stadium cups, napkins, shot glasses, and more. Woodley states that the company is one of the pioneers in the custom printing industry in the area, and they have already perfected the technology to provide customers with excellent workmanship and quality products. She also explains that the company's Online Designer Tool helps customers create a unique masterpiece that expresses their own individuality and creativity. Furthermore, customers can choose from the company's vast selection of products, adding custom text, clip art, and photos to make their koozies even more special.

"Our goal is to help you get what you want as fast as possible. We carry a large selection of customizable products and a designer tool that makes it easy to create your own item without limitations. With an experienced staff that has been in the printing industry for decades, you can trust us with all your custom printing needs," says Woodley. Customers will find that their artwork options are virtually unlimited, allowing them to change multiple colors and dozens of elements, apply textures, and use unlimited clipart on their items. In addition, the company takes pride in providing excellent customer support through phone, email, and via live chat, and they can also help interested parties place bulk orders directly from the factory to reduce their overall spending.

Furthermore, the company explains that they currently ship their items to customers in Canada and the US. They state that for Canadian customers, duties and taxes may apply, and customers are responsible for those charges. Meanwhile, Woodley notes that the prices of the items are located in the products tab on their website, and that the easiest way to get an estimate is to enter the designer tool and input the desired quantity. "The online tool will update the price of the item including all costs except shipping. If you have very specific or special requirements, you may also contact us directly by phone or email to request for quotation," she says. Furthermore, she points out the Express Imprint takes pride in offering excellent customer service as well as competitive prices in the market. In fact, many of their previous customers share positive reviews and feedback regarding their products and services.

Pat Murphy, on Facebook, said, "If you are looking for affordable and quality neoprene koozies, I highly recommend Express Imprint. I previously ordered from them and I am very satisfied with the quality of the koozies, and the prints are also very durable and long lasting."

Another satisfied customer, said, "I used Express Imprint's online designer tool to design koozies for favors. I ordered the neoprene because I like the quality better, and they came out great. There was no shipment tracking information provided, but they arrived between 2-3 weeks after I ordered. The koozies are of very good quality, the online designer tool was easy to use, and I couldn't find a better price. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase and I highly recommend them."

Those looking for more information may contact Samantha Woodley of Express Imprint, or visit the company's website. Interested parties may also connect with Express Imprint through their official Facebook page to learn more about their latest news and important announcements.

