Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) and Mdoloris Medical Systems announced today the CE marking of the Mdoloris Analgesia Nociception Index (ANI) module for the Masimo Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Hub, the first commercially available result of a Masimo Open Connect (MOC) third-party partnership, between Mdoloris and Masimo.

Masimo's unique approach to medical technology integration through Masimo Open Connect partnerships addresses some of the major barriers to new technology adoption in patient monitoring. The Root platform's open architecture and advanced connectivity enable third-party companies to bypass barriers and the time it takes for traditional multi-parameter monitor integration by controlling their own Root integration projects. Third parties can then independently develop, obtain regulatory approvals, and commercialize their own external MOC-9 module or MOC-C app for Root using Masimo's MOC software development kit and support from Masimo's engineering and distribution teams.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, "We are proud to announce ANI, the first commercially available third-party MOC-9 module for Root, the first of many to come. With the ongoing expansion of its capabilities, Root becomes a more powerful bedside platform than ever. We believe that Root with Masimo Open Connect can do for patient monitoring what the PC did for computing: speed up the patient monitoring innovation cycle, reduce the cost of patient monitoring, and prolong the useful life of the equipment hospitals invest in."

"We are delighted to be able to announce that ANI is now cleared for sale in the EU," said Fabien Pagniez, Founder and CEO of Mdoloris Medical Systems. "We consider Masimo to be the most innovative company in the patient monitoring space and we believe Root offers a unique and compelling solution for implementing our ANI technology."

ANI on Masimo Root has not received 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, which has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns,3 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.4-6 Masimo SET is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,7 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals listed in the 2018-19 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.8 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb), oxygen content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), Pleth Variability Index (PVi), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect (MOC-9) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7 wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

About Mdoloris Medical Systems

Mdoloris (www.mdoloris.com), a medical devices manufacturer, was created in June 2010 out of 23 years of academic research performed in Lille University hospital, France. It has an international representation in more than 64 countries and a scientific, technical and medical acknowledgement. Mdoloris has so far developed three products, all able to continuously assess the pain level of patients (the ANI technology for patients older than two years old, the NIPE technology for neonates, and the PTA technology for pets). Its innovative technologies provide clinical added value for clinicians who are not able to communicate with their patients in order to personalize pain medications and avoid known side effects due to over- and under-dosage of such drugs. More than 1,200 devices are now used by anesthesiologists and intensivists worldwide and more than 140,000 patients have benefited from Mdoloris' technologies. Mdoloris's standalone monitor promoting its innovative adult technology has received 510(k) clearance through the HFVI brand in the US under the number K142969. Mdoloris recently closed a nine-million euro fundraising round in order to keep developing new-to-the-world technologies that always keep one target in mind: helping clinicians improve the quality of care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo Root. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo Root, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

