ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Placing of new shares for £0.2 million

Placing of New Shares for £0.2 million

Anglesey Mining plc is pleased to announce that it has today entered into a placing agreement to issue 9,367,681 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 5.3% of the company's current issued share capital, at 2.135 pence per share in a placement to institutions, to raise a total of £200,000 gross and £180,000 net. The placing price represents a discount of approximately 9.1 per cent. to the closing middle market price of 2.35 pence per ordinary share at the close of business on 26 April 2019.

The proceeds of issue will be used for project development of its 100% owned Parys Mountain zinc-copper-lead deposit in North Wales, UK and for general working capital.

The Parys Mountain property is a significant zinc, copper and lead deposit with small amounts of silver and gold, with a reported a resource of 2.1 million tonnes at 6.9% combined base metals in the indicated category and 4.1 million tonnes at 5.0% combined base metals in the inferred category. An Optimisation Study on the Parys Mountain Project is currently being prepared by QME Mine Engineering Services and this is expected to be completed by the middle of the current year.

The directors have authorised the proposed issue of the new shares under the dispensation approved at the last AGM on 20th September 2018. The new ordinary shares of 1 pence each to be issued in respect of this transaction will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the company. The transaction is conditional on the admission of the new ordinary shares to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market.

Application will be made for these shares to be admitted to both the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that such admission will become effective and dealings will commence on or after 14th May 2019.

Following the allotment of these new ordinary shares becoming unconditional, the issued ordinary share capital of the company will be 186,975,732 ordinary shares of 1 pence each with voting rights; there are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bill Hooley, CEO, stated "We are very pleased to announce this financing, which represents significant support for Anglesey Mining, and we look forward to completion of the optimisation study and to expedite development of the Parys Mountain project."

About Anglesey Mining plc

Anglesey holds an 8.7% interest, and management rights to the Grangesberg Iron project in Sweden, together with a right of first refusal to increase its interest by a further 50.1%.

Anglesey also holds 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited which holds direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Hooley, Chief Executive +44 (0)7785-572517

Danesh Varma, Finance Director +44 (0)7740-932766

Elliot Hance, SVS Securities+44 (0)203-7000078