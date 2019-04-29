sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,20 Euro		-0,20
-0,79 %
WKN: 529496 ISIN: US0595201064 Ticker-Symbol: G4RA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO DE CHILE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCO DE CHILE ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,40
27,00
10:28
29.04.2019 | 08:08
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Banco de Chile files 2018 20F Annual Report

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2019 / Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2018 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and can also be found at Banco de Chile's website, www.bancochile.cl, under Investor Relations. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco de Chile's 2018 Form 20-F, free of charge, by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Banco de Chile's Investor Relations Office, at ir@bancochile.cl.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Banco de Chile



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/543277/BCH-files-2018-20F-Annual-Report


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE