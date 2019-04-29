Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group's (Paris:EUCAR) Annual General Meeting was held on April 26, 2019 at 13 ter boulevard Berthier in Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr. Jean-Paul Bailly, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The quorum was equal to 72.32%.

This meeting provided a unique opportunity for information and exchange with the shareholders. Caroline Parot, CEO, Luc Peligry, CFO and Fabrizio Ruggiero, Deputy CEO and Head of Business Units, to present the Group's strategy, achievements for the financial year 2018 and perspectives.

The Annual General Meeting has approved all the thirty-seven resolutions that were submitted to the vote. It has in particular approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, the distribution of a dividend of 0.16 euro per share as well as the extraordinary distribution of a dividend of 0.10 euro per share. The dividends will be detached from the share on May 21, 2019 and will be paid to the shareholders exclusively in cash on May 23, 2019.

Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting has approved the renewal of the term of office of Mr. Jean-Paul Bailly, Mr. Patrick Sayer and Mr. Sanford Miller as members of the Supervisory Board.

The full results of the votes are available on the Group's website, section "Investors"/"Financial Documentation"/"Shareholders' Meetings": http://investors.europcar-group.com.

Investor Calendar

Q1 2019 Results May 14, 2019 Allocation of the right to the special distribution May 21, 2019 Payment of the special distribution May 23, 2019 H1 2019 Results July 25, 2019 Q3 2019 Results November 7, 2019

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris.

The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental.

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 135 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

