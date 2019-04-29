Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Changes to the Board composition

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (the "Company") announces that Gert Jan van den Akker has resigned as board member in the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. van den Akker for his contribution during his directorship.



Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

April 29, 2019

Contact Persons:

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal: Chief Executive Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 53

Per Heiberg: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 45

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.