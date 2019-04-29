Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 26 April 2019

Contact:

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 26 April 2019

Guernsey, 29 April 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 22 April 2019 and 26 April 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019 (the "Third Buyback Programme"), it bought back 6,604 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.04 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 23/04/2019 BATE 13 7.04 92 XLON 1,485 7.05 10,470 CHIX 145 7.06 1,024 TRQX 72 7.04 507 Total 1,715 7.05 12,092 24/04/2019 BATE 29 7.00 203 XLON 1,400 7.05 9,864 CHIX 115 7.01 806 TRQX 72 7.00 504 Total 1,616 7.04 11,377 25/04/2019 BATE 28 7.00 196 XLON 1,418 7.02 9,953 CHIX 160 7.00 1,120 TRQX 71 7.00 497 Total 1,677 7.02 11,766 26/04/2019 BATE 28 7.00 196 XLON 1,340 7.07 9,477 CHIX 160 7.05 1,128 TRQX 68 7.00 476 Total 1,596 7.07 11,277















Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,791,723 (equal to 29.4% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,021,639, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 22 April 2019 and 26 April 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 23/04/2019 CHIX 50 7.06 353.00 XLON 385 7.06 2,718.10 XLON 188 7.06 1,327.28 CHIX 33 7.06 232.98 CHIX 62 7.06 437.72 XLON 215 7.06 1,517.90 BATE 13 7.04 91.52 TRQX 72 7.04 506.88 XLON 8 7.04 56.32 XLON 477 7.04 3,358.08 XLON 73 7.04 513.92 XLON 139 7.04 978.56 Total 1,715 7.05 12,092.26 24/04/2019 CHIX 39 7.02 273.78 XLON 342 7.08 2,421.36 XLON 300 7.08 2,124.00 XLON 261 7.04 1,837.44 XLON 60 7.04 422.40 TRQX 62 7.00 434.00 TRQX 10 7.00 70.00 BATE 29 7.00 203.00 XLON 291 7.00 2,037.00 XLON 146 7.00 1,022.00 CHIX 76 7.00 532.00 Total 1,616 7.04 11,376.98 25/04/2019 TRQX 71 7.00 497.00 BATE 28 7.00 196.00 XLON 385 7.04 2,710.40 XLON 294 7.04 2,069.76 CHIX 160 7.00 1,120.00 XLON 304 7.00 2,128.00 XLON 29 7.00 203.00 XLON 406 7.00 2,842.00 Total 1,677 7.02 11,766.16 26/04/2019 TRQX 68 7.00 476.00 BATE 28 7.00 196.00 XLON 469 7.00 3,283.00 CHIX 34 7.00 238.00 CHIX 38 7.08 269.04 CHIX 88 7.06 621.28 XLON 50 7.04 352.00 XLON 111 7.12 790.32 XLON 434 7.12 3,090.08 XLON 62 7.06 437.72 XLON 134 7.12 954.08 XLON 80 7.12 569.60 Total 1,596 7.07 11,277.12





