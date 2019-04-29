Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj: Invitation to the release of the business review Q1/2019 by Suomen Hoivatilat





Invitation to the release of the business review Q1/2019 by Suomen Hoivatilat

SUOMEN HOIVATILAT PRESS RELEASE 29 APRIL 2019



Suomen Hoivatilat will release its business review for January-March on Wednesday, 8 May 2019 at 8 am.



A press conference for analysts, investors and the media will be held shortly afterwards, at 10 am at Pörssitalo (Lehteri), Fabianinkatu 14, Helsinki. The events will be held in Finnish. The financial review will be presented by Suomen Hoivatilat's CEO Jussi Karjula and CFO Tommi Aarnio. To register for the event, please contact Riikka Säkkinen by email or telephone no later than Friday, 3 May 2019 at riikka.sakkinen@hoivatilat.fi, tel. +358 40 524 2768.



Presentation material for the event will be made available on the Suomen Hoivatilat website at www.hoivatilat.fi/investors on the release date at 10 am.



The press conference at 10 am on the same date can be followed as a live webcast on the company's website: www.hoivatilat.fi . A recording of the press conference will be made available later the same day on the company's website.





SUOMEN HOIVATILAT OYJ



Jussi Karjula

President and CEO







Suomen Hoivatilat specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out nursing homes, day care centres and service communities. Founded in 2008, Hoivatilat has been working in cooperation with as many as 60 Finnish municipalities and has launched 180 property projects throughout Finland.