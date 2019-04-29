RIDDLE&CODE, a deep-tech European blockchain solution innovator, today announced the support of Swiss-based Falcon Private Bank (Falcon) with the development of their best-in-class crypto custody solution.

Earlier this year, Falcon became the first Swiss private bank to introduce direct transfers of cryptocurrencies for both individual and institutional clients. Falcon's offering relies on its new custody solution, developed in close collaboration with RIDDLE&CODE, focusing on:

Security : "Hard wallets" use offline storage that is always encrypted, this removes the usual single-point-of-failure for managing signing secrets

: "Hard wallets" use offline storage that is always encrypted, this removes the usual single-point-of-failure for managing signing secrets Flexibility : with the ability to change the number of required digital signatures to authorize a transaction, on a case-by-case basis

: with the ability to change the number of required digital signatures to authorize a transaction, on a case-by-case basis Efficiency: tokenisation of physical assets, when associated with RIDDLE&CODE tagging technology, enables machines to interact securely, improving processes

Tom Fürstner, a recognised crypto expert, RIDDLE&CODE founder, and CTO said: "Our team worked intensively with Falcon to reach ambitious security and regulatory goals with an open approach to design. We created a solution, based on hardware wallets, that challenges the rigid Hardware Security Model (HSM) by leveraging RIDDLE&CODE's new open token platform using blockchain to enhance security and flexibility".

Alastair Fiddes, Falcon Group COO added: "We are proud of our new custody solution that respects all regulatory and compliance requirements. It allows secure storage of selected digital assets with great flexibility while allowing us to add further cryptocurrencies in a timely and efficient manner. Our cooperation with RIDDLE&CODE has enabled us to bypass the competition and to reaffirm our first-mover role in the area of blockchain banking services".

About RIDDLE&CODE

RIDDLE&CODE, a Blockchain interface company, is a European start-up that builds hardware and software stacks bringing trusted identity to objects and people. Together with its tier one clients and partners, RIDDLE&CODE brings greater efficiency and new business models to financial markets, energy distribution, supply chain management and the Internet of Things.

