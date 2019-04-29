Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q1 2019 operational update

Tardan Production

In Q1 2019, the Company was focused on carrying out stripping works in order to secure access to ore going forward. Volume of stripping works amounted to 274.3 km3. Mining operations were carried out on Pravoberezhny deposit which is going to be the main source of ore in 2019.

Total Q1 2019 gold production was 86.2 kg (2,773 oz), an increase of 22% compared to 70.6 kg (2,270 oz) in Q1 2018. Ore mined amounted 28.3 kt with an average grade 2.48 g/t. Heap leach ore stacking was 33.4 kt with an average grade of 2.45 g/t.

In Q1 2018, no mining operations were carried out, as it had been decided to halt mining operations at Tardan from January 2018 until the 2nd half of 2018, to maximize long term value for shareholders. As planned, the Company resumed mining operations at Tardan in July 2018.

Solcocon Production

Production of alluvial gold is seasonal, usually from June to October. During the first quarter there were no mining operations. We expect that alluvial gold mining will restart in June 2019.

The production will be 100% outsourced. In 2018, the Company engaged 2 contractors working on 2 placers, and the same contractors will continue to work in 2019.

Tardan CIL Construction

The Company has made substantial progress towards finishing construction of the CIL plant. To date, concrete works are complete, the frame of the main building is complete, walls and roofs are 90% complete, the high voltage line is complete and construction of supporting buildings (warehouses and heating station) is finished and equipment installed. Also, heavy equipment has been installed, including mills, leach tanks and thickener; cranes are installed and running.

Thus, the Company is reaching the final stage of construction: interior works, installation of capacitive equipment, pumps, bunkers, conveyors, making pipe connection of installed equipment and pipe connection to existing hydro-metallurgy workshop, connection of equipment to power lines.

Management continues to be confident of commencing production through the CIL plant at the end of August, as previously announced.

Production

Production unit Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (heap leach) 86.2 2,773 70.6 2,270 16 503 22% Alluvial Solcocon 0.0 0 0.0 0.0 0 0 0% Total gold produced 86.2 2,773 70.6 2,270 16 503 22%

Tardan

Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 274.3 0.0 274 0.0% Ore mined 000 tonnes 28.3 0.0 28 0.0% Average grade g/t 2.48 0.00 2.48 0.0% Heap leach Stacking Ore 000 tonnes 33.4 0.0 33 0% Grade g/t 2.45 0.00 2.45 0% Tailings 000 tonnes 0.0 0.0 0 0% Grade g/t 0.00 0.00 0.00 0% Gold in ore and tailings stacked kg 82.0 0 82 0% Gold produced kg 86.2 70.6 16 22% Warehouse on March 31 Ore 000 tonnes 0.0 0.0 0 0% Grade g/t 0.00 0.00 0.00 0%

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se .

