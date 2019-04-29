sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,184 Euro		0,00
-0,11 %
WKN: A0LF44 ISIN: KYG525741032 Ticker-Symbol: K7A 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGDOM HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KINGDOM HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,185
0,203
11:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KINGDOM HOLDINGS LTD
KINGDOM HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KINGDOM HOLDINGS LTD0,184-0,11 %