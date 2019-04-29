Croma Launches Newly Registered PDO Sutures for Tissue Elevation

LEOBENDORF, Austria, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Croma, short for CROMA-PHARMA GmbH, strives for innovation in order to maximize its customers' and patients' well-being. Therefore in May 2019 Croma proudly introduces threadz - the outstanding newcomer in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine.

threadz is one of the first PDO sutures for tissue elevation that has been registered according to the existing Medical Device Law. The safety and efficacy performance of the product has been verified during the successful conformity assessment procedure, allowing Croma to offer threadz for minimally invasive tissue elevation.

threadz is the result of a long and comprehensive development process embracing science, knowledge, and expertise.

Croma is committed to high quality standards, thus threadz are produced by a U.S. manufacturer with over 40 years of experience, trusted for its quality in development and production of surgical devices. Croma designed threadz in close collaboration with experienced healthcare professionals and optimized the product according to their needs and requirements to increase efficacy and patients' satisfaction. Therefore the product includes unique, registered, gloves friendly, comfortable grip hub with ergonomic shape and specially coated thin-wall needle/cannula for better glide for smooth and easy application.

Healthcare professionals can discover convenience, simplicity, and the efficacy of the new product, which is available in 3 subtypes:

threadz plain - unmodified monofilament housed in needle for delicate fixation of the thin skin in some areas (e.g. periorbital).

threadz screw - spiral configuration of the suture housed in needle for better fixation in the tissues.

threadz barbed - sutures with bi-directional helically 3D oriented barbs, housed either on needle or cannula for stronger repositioning effect.

To offer the optimal freedom of choice, these subtypes are available in different sizes. Doctors can choose the most appropriate suture for different anatomical zones and address individual patients' needs in a best possible way.

Croma is proud of its wide portfolio of PDO sutures for minimally invasive skin elevation. Additionally to the newly released threadz range, Croma still offers its most popular product of Princess Threads line: Princess Threads Barb II Anchor - with "cold pressed & sculptured" arrow shaped cogs for ultimate elevation effect.

About Croma-Pharma GmbH

Founded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) is an Austrian family-owned company that specializes in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringes for the fields of medical aesthetics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. Croma currently runs 12 international sales companies and distributes its products in more than 70 countries.

Within its global sales network, Croma focuses with own branded products on minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Besides a broad range of HA fillers from the own production site, Croma markets PDO lifting threads, a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) system and a personalized skincare technology in its core strategic markets.

