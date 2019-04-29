Abercrombie & Fitch Introduces Limited-edition Fierce Fragrance Bottle, Featuring International Football Star Romelu Lukaku

LONDON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is excited to reveal the first of three limited-edition bottles it will release this year, as part of the re-launch of its iconic and bestselling fragrance, Fierce. This bottle design will feature international football star, Romelu Lukaku, and will be available in the retailer's London, Manchester and Brussels stores exclusively from today, and globally and online starting May 8th.

Lukaku's partnership with A&F, facilitated on his behalf by Roc Nation Sports, started with the January launch of the brand's FaceYourFierce campaign, which showcased a diverse cast of men and women sharing stories of how they 'Face Their Fierce' and find their strength in the face of adversity. The limited-edition bottle launch will feature portraits and video shot by artist Jack Pierson across the brand's platforms, where Lukaku shares his own story of fierceness and speaks to his passion for the game, to never giving up and to being authentic in all that he does.

"I am honored to be a part of Abercrombie & Fitch's Face Your Fierce campaign," Lukaku said. "When my team brought me this opportunity, it immediately resonated. As a professional athlete, I don't often get to discuss aspects of inner strength and, in a game fueled by passion, inner strength is just as important as physical strength. I am excited to share this campaign with my fans and hope they will in turn share their stories."

The iconic Fierce bottle has been re-imagined, featuring a portrait of Lukaku and his signature; the packaging has also been updated for this limited-edition release, and is bright yellow with bold white type on it. The fragrance itself remains unchanged, with notes of marine breeze, sandalwood, sensual musk and sage. A&F's iconic scent continues to rank in the top four highest selling men's fragrances in the United States and is consistently a top performing item for the brand.

"Romelu is one of the most talented football players in the game, and his story of passion and focus is a powerful, positive message for our customer," said Kristin Scott, President, Global Brands at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., "He is bringing our iconic fragrance to a new generation and we're excited to showcase his story on a limited-edition bottle."

