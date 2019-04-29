Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - March 2019

First quarter

Net sales increased by 16 percent to MSEK 2,806 (2,422), of which 9 percentage points were organic growth.

EBITA increased to MSEK 123 (83), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 4.4 (3.4) percent. Excluding the effects of implementing IFRS 16, EBITA increased to 114 (83) which corresponds to an EBITA margin of 4.1 (3.4) percent and an improvement in the result of 37 percent.

The operating result increased to MSEK 110 (68). Excluding the effects of implementing IFRS 16, the operating result increased to MSEK 101 (68).

The result before tax increased to MSEK 73 (46). Excluding the effects of implementing IFRS 16, the result before tax increased to MSEK 81 (46).

The net result increased to MSEK 50 (34) or SEK 1.40 (0.95) per share. Excluding the effects of implementing IFRS 16, the net result increased to MSEK 56 (34) which corresponds to SEK 1.57 (0.95) per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 390 (-34). Excluding the effects of implementing IFRS 16, operating cash flow increased to MSEK 220 (-34). Cash flow for the period includes a positive one-off effect of MSEK 47 (0) from sales of accounts receivable, i.e. factoring.

The Group's long-term financial goals are being reviewed due to the implementation of IFRS 16, as this new standard affects some of the financial goals. New financial goals will be presented later in 2019.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.comor requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 35 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:00 CET on 29 April 2019.

Attachment