According to the Korean manufacturer, its Q.Peak Duo-G6 module is produced with larger wafers than those used in the G5. This is said to increase module yield by around 6% for a power output ranging from 355-420 W.Hanwha Q Cells has unveiled the upgraded version of its Q.Peak Duo solar module series: the G6 - and pointedly reminded potential purchasers its PERC technology is under patent. The Korean manufacturer said, compared to the 156.75 mm-wafer G5, the new monocrystalline panel is being produced with 161.7 mm wafers, resulting in a 6% increase in power yield. The module, which features Q ...

