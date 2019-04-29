ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces the publication of first quarter 2019 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures

29 April 2019, 12:00 CET - ArcelorMittal today announces the publication of its first quarter 2019 EBITDA sell-side analysts' consensus figures.

The consensus figures are based on analysts' estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).

To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of about 20 brokers.

The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

EBITDA consensus estimates

Period Number of sell-side

analysts participation EBITDA consensus

average $ million 1Q 2019 15 $1,680

The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are included in the Group consensus outlined above are the following:

BancoSabadell - Francisco Rodriguez

Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Cedar Ekblom

BBVA - Luis de Toledo

Commerzbank - Ingo-Martin Schachel

Degroof Petercam - Frank Claassen

Deutsche Bank - Bastian Synagowitz

GVC Gaesco Beka - Iñigo Recio Pascual

Groupo Santander - Robert Jackson

ING - Stijn Demeester

Jefferies - Alan Spence

JPM - Luke Nelson

Macquarie - Ioannis Masvoulas

Morgan Stanley - Alain Gabriel

Oddo - Alain Williams

UBS - Myles Allsop

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 19 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York

