Montag, 29.04.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

Rohstoffe
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A2DRTZ ISIN: LU1598757687 
29.04.2019 | 12:05
(57 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces the publication of first quarter 2019 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures

29 April 2019, 12:00 CET - ArcelorMittal today announces the publication of its first quarter 2019 EBITDA sell-side analysts' consensus figures.

The consensus figures are based on analysts' estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).

To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of about 20 brokers.

The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

EBITDA consensus estimates

PeriodNumber of sell-side
analysts participation		EBITDA consensus
average $ million
1Q 201915$1,680

The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are included in the Group consensus outlined above are the following:

  • BancoSabadell - Francisco Rodriguez
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Cedar Ekblom
  • BBVA - Luis de Toledo
  • Commerzbank - Ingo-Martin Schachel
  • Degroof Petercam - Frank Claassen
  • Deutsche Bank - Bastian Synagowitz
  • GVC Gaesco Beka - Iñigo Recio Pascual
  • Groupo Santander - Robert Jackson
  • ING - Stijn Demeester
  • Jefferies - Alan Spence
  • JPM - Luke Nelson
  • Macquarie - Ioannis Masvoulas
  • Morgan Stanley - Alain Gabriel
  • Oddo - Alain Williams
  • UBS - Myles Allsop

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 19 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
Europe+44 20 7543 1156
Americas+1 312 899 3985
Retail+44 20 7543 1156
SRI+44 207543 1156
Bonds/Credit+33 171 921 026
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications


E-mail:

press@arcelormittal.com (mailto:press@arcelormittal.com)
Phone:+442076297988
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications
Paul Weigh +44 20 3214 2419


