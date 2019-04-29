Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 26-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 376.43p INCLUDING current year revenue 383.60p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 379.04p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---