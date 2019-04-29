Wesley Virgin Reveals His Uncut Mind Strategies That Made Him Millions

Virgin is Launching New Training Videos Where He Explains the Exact Strategies He Used to Achieve Significant Financial Success

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / Wesley Virgin, a 39-year-old self-made millionaire, investor and United States Army veteran, is pleased to announce the launch of training videos that will teach people how to pursue wealth and freedom as an entrepreneur.

To learn more about Wesley Virgin and what inspired him to rise above his challenges in life to become a highly successful entrepreneur, please check out his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2232833733421552.

As Wesley Virgin noted in a recent article and video posted on the Entrepreneur website, he became a millionaire from owning and promoting fitness and coaching products online. However, he attributes the real reason for his success, to his ability to manifest things into existence using what he refers to as "uncut mind hacks."

"I have made it my purpose in life to find those people who are comfortable but know they deserve more, and show them how to achieve it and have it all," he said.

As Virgin noted, four years ago, he was broke. His entire life, people had told him he wouldn't amount to anything, he didn't like school and was unable to focus.

"It seemed like I didn't fit," he said, adding that everyone told him he should spend years reading books, going to seminars and watching YouTube videos to find success.

While he didn't mind this advice, Virgin didn't want to stay broke while he turned his financial life around. As he soon discovered, this often-advised route to success is backwards.

"You don't need to spend thousands of hours reading books, and you definitely don't need to be blessed by some enlightened guru," Virgin said, adding that he feels these are the worst ways to create a new wealthy lifestyle filled with success and abundance.

Instead, Virgin found a simple process that allows people to rewire their mindset using effective hacks in a straightforward way. And now, thanks to the new training program, Virgin will share the exact strategies that he used to go from poverty to creating a business that generates 8-plus figures online, without spending hours at seminars. According to the testimonials on his website, many students have seen results in as fast as 30 days.

To check out Virgin's "Overnight Mind Hacks," please watch his YouTube video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruLl6R_ocio&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3rgL8LcKDYiAdAnaJ79gTNy-GKCLMFC_gYODQI7vJLO8aMOBKk76Ah24Q

About Wesley Virgin:

Wesley Virgin is a self-made millionaire, investor and United States Army veteran, who is inspiring people around the world with his story of ditching a comfortable and predictable six-figure job as a computer engineer to pursue true wealth and freedom as an entrepreneur. He has recently launched a new training program that will teach people how to pursue and achieve wealth and freedom as an entrepreneur. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2232833733421552.

Media Contact:

Wesley Virgin

Support@WesleyVirgin.com

855-902-7116

SOURCE: Wesley Virgin

