KLA Laboratories, Inc. is Named 2019 Business of The Year for the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce

KLA Laboratories, Inc. is a Projects and Services Company Specializing in Advanced Technology

DEARBORN, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / KLA Laboratories, Inc. was recently named Chamber Choice 2019 Business of the Year for the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber awarded five local businesses and individuals in the categories of Business of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Impact of the Year, and Start-Up Business of the Year.

"We are honored to be recognized as Business of the Year," said Matt O'Bryan, President and Chief Operating Officer at KLA Laboratories. "KLA has resided in Dearborn since 1973. We are proud to be a member of the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce, a group that promotes growth and advancement for all local businesses."

Established in 1929, KLA Laboratories is celebrating 90 years in business. The company was founded in Detroit, Michigan and specialized in what was advanced technology for its time, public address systems. James "Pat" O'Bryan acquired controlling interest of KLA in 1964 and continued to bring the company to the forefront, becoming the first local company to install a Broadband Local Area Network Cabling System. Pat passed away in 1991, and his wife, Norma O'Bryan, took over the company. In 2002, Norma sold her interest to her three children: Don, Mary, and Matt O'Bryan.

KLA continues to specialize in advanced technology by providing solutions for Networks, Premise Cabling, Wireless Systems, Information Technology solutions, Audio/Video, and Event Production.

KLA was honored at the Chamber Choice Awards & Expo on March 15, 2019, at The Henry, an Autograph Collection Hotel in Dearborn. Matt O'Bryan accepted the award and was interviewed by Ryan Ermanni from Fox 2 News Detroit.

When asked what the next 90 years look like for KLA, Matt responded: "We are continuing to look into the future, with autonomous and connected vehicles and 5G wireless, our employees are constantly looking at what is next and how we can help our customers grow as technology grows."

