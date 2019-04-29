Xbrane, a leading innovative biosimilar development company, is moving into mammalian cell culture with announced plans for Xdivane, a biosimilar of the immunoncology blockbuster Opdivo (nivolumab, BMS). The company plans to launch Xdivane from 2026. Xbrane has issued guidance that its share of revenues from Xlucane, partnered with STADA and due for launch by Q122, could reach €100m. The XPLORE Phase III trial has enrolled its first patient, with its primary endpoint due in mid-2020. Our valuation remains SEK581m pending further information on Xdivane.

